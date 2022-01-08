NO POSITIONS FOR PEOPLE REJOINING UPND – MULUSA

The UPND in North Western has barred Party structures to give executive positions to members that defected from the party ahead of the 12th August 2021 general elections.

Acting UNPD North western provincial Chairman, Stafford Mulusa says UPND Party structures in the province should not entertain such members as they have no heart for the party.

Speaking to UPND Party members in Chavuma district, Mr. Mulusa says all those that left the Party will be allowed to join the party but will not be given position until they are monitored for 2 years.