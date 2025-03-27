NO RECRUITED TEACHER SHOULD COME TO VUBWI, WARNS CHIEF
Chief Pembamoyo of the Chewa People in Vubwi District has rejected the recent teacher recruitment, saying teachers recruited from other areas were not welcome, reports Breezefm.
Stakeholders in this year’s teacher recruitment have raised concerns on the criteria used to employ teachers.
The Chief claims his chiefdom has many trained teachers who have been sidelined in the recent teacher recruitment process.
The Chief from Vubwi must be attended to so that harmony can be attained.Ministry of Education must quickly listen and discuss with this Chief and those unhappy in other areas.
The issue can be addressed in a different way, saying teachers should not go there is a highest level of ,,,,,,,,,,,,, coz the children are the ones who will suffer for such decisions.