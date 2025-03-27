NO RECRUITED TEACHER SHOULD COME TO VUBWI, WARNS CHIEF



Chief Pembamoyo of the Chewa People in Vubwi District has rejected the recent teacher recruitment, saying teachers recruited from other areas were not welcome, reports Breezefm.





Stakeholders in this year’s teacher recruitment have raised concerns on the criteria used to employ teachers.





The Chief claims his chiefdom has many trained teachers who have been sidelined in the recent teacher recruitment process.