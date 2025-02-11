NO REVERSAL ON NEW CURRICULUM



Highlights of the visit to Lusaka Primary School, Eagles Nest School, and St. Patrick’s Girls School conducted by Hon. Douglas Syakalima, Minister of Education.



✅ Government through the Ministry of Education has reaffirmed its commitment to rolling out the new curriculum.



✅ It is a disservice to critics to cast doubt on a strategy that aims to develop human capital equipped with the 21st century’s knowledge.



✅ The new education curriculum is aimed at promoting life-long learning, entrepreneurship, and practical skills required by industry.



✅ Additionally, the new curriculum shows clear linkages at all levels of education, from ECE to tertiary education and Youth and adult literacy education.