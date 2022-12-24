NO THIRD TERM FOR MPs – SIALUMANO

By Brian Hantuba

Civil Rights Activist, Jonah Sialumano, has called for the amendment of the National Constitution along with Political Party Constitutions to stop Members of Parliament from standing for more than two terms.

This comes as some residents of Southern Province are appealing to long serving Members of Parliament not to contest the 2026 elections.

Sialumano remarks that long serving lawmakers will not be willing to step down voluntary as being a Member of Parliament has become a source of income for some.

He says there is need to introduce new legislation to limit the number of terms a lawmaker can serve to allow new people to lead.

Sialumano was speaking during Friday’s episode of Byta FM’s Cuudu Caitwa.

Another caller who identified himself as Uncle Lloyd emphasized that the United Party for National Development – UPND would only ask its current crop of MPs to resign when it sees fit.

He however said the party is satisfied with the performance of its lawmakers and currently doesn’t see any reason to replace them.