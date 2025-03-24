NO TOLERANCE FOR CONSTITUTION BREACHES – NKANDU

GOVERNMENT says it will not tolerate the breach of constitutions by Sports Federations.

Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu says what transpired during the Zambia Athletics elections yesterday that saw the process halted should serve as a warning to Federations that any irregularities and breach of constitution will not be allowed.

Nkandu says all those holding elections should ensure that they stick to their Governing laws without arm twisting the constitution in a bid to favour certain individuals.

Speaking to ZNBC Sport News in an interview, Nkandu said Government will not promote such occurrences but will step in to ensure sanity prevails.

Nkandu said his office will not tolerate corruption adding that administrators who seek to serve in federations must be corrupt free.

He has since urged administrators campaigning in various federations to be elected to observe transparency and the rule of law.

ZNBC