NO UNNECESSARY EXTENSIONS AMONG CONTRACTORS – TCS

Gwembe Town Council Secretary, Maliwa Muchuu, has warned that the local authority will not tolerate contractors who are in the habit of applying for unnecessary extension of time for execution of their projects.

Muchuu says contractors who will be awarded contracts under the Constituency Development Fund –CDF- should be fully prepared to execute the projects without any delays.

He says the local authority does not want to encounter situations where contractors are granted tenders but fail to commence the works on time.

Speaking during an engagement meeting with various contractors on Friday, Muchuu said the local authority’s desire is to expedite project execution.

He has further warned that the local will not hesitate to terminate any contract and recommend for disciplinary action against any contractor who will fail to deliver quality works according to the agreed estimates and time.

Recently, Choma Mayor Javen Simoloka also warned contractors in the District against substandard works.

Simoloka said government through the Local Authority will not pay for any substandard works as it amounts to wastages.

Byta FM