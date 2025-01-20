NO UPND MEMBER HAS DEFECTED TO SOCIALIST PARTY.



…. There is nothing in opposition currently that can motivate any normal person to work with them__ Ndlhovu.





UPND Mandevu Constituency Chairperson Mr Hendrix Ndlhovu has refused claims by Socialist Party that more than 321 UPND members in Kabanana ward has defected to Socialist Party.





Mr Ndlhovu said it was unfortunate that the Socialist Party can begin pushing falsehoods to mislead not only themselves but also their party because UPND in Mandevu is growing bigger than it was few years ago.



And UPND Kabanana ward Chairperson Mr Philimony Njeleka said the structures in the ward are intact and the people paraded by Socialist Party are not known in the party , they have never been in the party structures or involved in any party activities.





Mr Njeleka said Socialist Party has no moral grounds to win UPND members because the party has deliver and keeps delivering to the expectation of the people of Zambia.



Meanwhile UPND Mandevu Constituency 2026 aspiring candidate Mr Ross Josphat Kasikili has cautioned media houses to always look into what they publish before they mislead the public.





Mr Kasikili was reacting to today’s The Mast Newspaper which said President Hakainde Hichilema sent Mrs Inonge wina to make a deal with Mr Edgar Lungu, which Mr Kasikili said it was fake and far from the truth.





Mr Kasikili said it was unfortunate that The Mast Newspaper chose to mislead the public by creating lies. He added that even in sports, you can’t make a deal with a player who has a red card because he can’t play therefore he holds no relevance.





Mr Kasikili said President Hakainde Hichilema remains people’s choice even in 2026 and Beyond.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM.