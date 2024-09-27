NO VENDORS WILL BE ALLOWED BACK IN THE STREETS – LCC



The Lusaka City Council has announced that it will intensify night patrols in the Central Business District (CBD) to maintain order and curb continued illegal trading by vendors.



Council Public Relations Officer Nyambe Bulumba told Zambia reports that the council has noted that some vendors operate at odd hours.



And to address this, Bulumba said the council is collaborating with the police to enforce regulations, as council personnels alone are not enough.



“We have observed that these vendors trade in the night because during the day when they see council personnel they run away, so what we are doing is, we’ve engaged the police to help with night patrols” he revealed.



He has also clarified that contrary to social media claims, street vendors won’t be allowed back in the streets.



“We are actually unaware of those claims made that vendors will be allowed back in the streets, because they will not!” He said.