NO VIOLENCE IN PETAUKE, PAMBASHE – MWEETWA



Petauke – 5th February, 2025



By Mukuka Nawa



Ministry of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa has dismissed the allegations of violence in the February 6th polls for Pambashe Constituency in Kawambwa district, Petauke Central Constituency in Petauke district, Lotoya and Mpongwe Ward by-elections stating that the propaganda is being propelled by the opposition political parties who are hell-bent on practicing politics of bitterness aimed at dirtening the image of the government.





Speaking during a press briefing today in Petauke district, Mr Mweetwa, who is also Choma Central Constituency Member of Parliament attributed the false alarms to social media fanatics who are in the habit of spreading false information and sensantionalizing reports, adding that all social media reports must be verified by dependable and credible sources.





The Chief Government Spokesperson told the Citizens of the country through the address that the peace and lack of controversy and violence in the areas scheduled for the by-elections is due to the restoration of the rule of law and law and order by His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema as was promised when the United Party for National Development-UPND was in opposition.





In dismissing the violence claims, Mr Mweetwa also vehemently declined allegations from the opposition Tonse Alliance that the ruling party has ferried cadres from Lusaka to intimidate the locals during their campaigns. He clarified that the rise in the number of youths and the elderly who are now supporting the UPND is due to the realization of the people of the areas of the unprecedented development taking place across the country.





He emphasized that the reason why the Patriotic Front-PF was rejected in 2021 was due to violence and tribal remarks, further expressing dismay over the tribal remarks being uttered by Patriotic Front-PF Faction Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda, adding that tribal remarks are a sheer waste of time as Zambians have gone beyond tribal antics.



CIC PRESS TEAM