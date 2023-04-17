“No woman should be entitled to half of a man’s earnings if she hasn’t struggled with him” – Rapper Stefflon London

0

British rapper, Stefflon Don, has said that a woman is not entitled to half of a man’s earnings if she didn’t struggle with him.

The ex-girlfriend of Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, stated this on Twitter on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

