“No wonder you are being referred to as Abene bansala because of this inconsistency” – Kampyongo tells Minister of Agriculture

Parliament News. 12-05-2024

Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Hon. Stephen Kampyongo yesterday advised Minister of Agriculture for failing to implement consistent policies, which have significantly impacted the Farmer Support Program (FSP) and exacerbated the challenges faced by Zambian farmers.

Kampyongo, a prominent member of the opposition, voiced his concerns over the current administration’s handling of agricultural policies, emphasizing that the lack of coherence and stability in the Ministry’s approach has led to widespread uncertainty and hardship for farmers across the country.

“We now understand why people! Zambians out there are calling you Minister abene bansala it’s because of these assurances he gives on the floor of the house”

“Our farmers deserve better,” Kampyongo asserted. “