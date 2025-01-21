NO WORK PERMITS FOR JOBS THAT CAN BE DONE BY ZAMBIANS, SAYS JACK MWIIMBU



Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu says work permits will and should not be issued to applicants taking away local jobs.





Mr. Mwiimbu said on Monday that anyone who wanted to work in Zambia was free to apply and obtain a work permit from the Department of Immigration.



However, he added: “It is just a general consideration that they will not take the jobs of the locals,” said Mr. Mwiimbu.





The Minister’s statement comes a month after Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security permanent secretary, Mr. Josephs Akafumba said the Department of Immigration does not issue work permits to foreign truck-drivers at the expense of local truck-drivers.



