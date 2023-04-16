NOAMI AND SUBETA APPOINTMENTS IS A WIN FOR THE YOUTHS – TREVOR MWIINDE

..as he says that Bally has started fishing from the Youth Pond for appointments….

The Ruling United Party for National Development has said that the appointment of Subeta Mutelo and Noami Tetamashimba as permanent secretaries is a win for the Zambian Youth.

Yesterday, Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema promoted Ms. Naomi Tetamashimba from Deputy Permanent Secretary for North Western to Permanent Secretary Special Duties at Cabinet whilst he appointed Ms. Subeta Mutelo as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development.

Commenting on the appointment of the two Youths, UPND National Youth Deputy Chairman Mr. Trevor Mwiinde thanked the President for the appointment of the two.

“Firstly, We as the UPND Youth Wing would like to thank the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema for appointing two of our youths to the positions of permanent secretaries. The President through these appointments has indicated that he has faith in Youths and wants to work closely with us towards the development of our country “, Mr. Mwiinde said.

Mr. Mwiinde than encouraged the duo to work hard as they are ambassadors of the Youth.

“Secondly, We would like to advise our Sisters to please work hard in those roles and to avoid all forms of temptation as they are not just our ambassadors but the ambassadors of the Zambian Youth”, Mr. Mwiinde said.

Mr. Mwiinde than said that President Hichilema has started fishing from the Youth Pond for appointments.

“Lastly but not the least, We would like thank the Zambian Youth for the support they gave and continue to give to the President and the Party which led to the landmark victory in 2021. President Bally and the UPND mean well for the them and the appointment of these two Youths is an indication that the President has started fishing from the Youth Pond and We as Youths should be ready to answer the call to serve our nation when Bally calls”, Mr. Mwiinde said.