NOBODY HAS BEEN SHOT. THAT’S THE CORRECT POSITION- Fred M’membe

Fred M’membe
NOBODY HAS BEEN SHOT. THAT’S THE CORRECT POSITION
I want to make it clear: there are rumours that a UPND cadre has been shot. Where there is a gunshot, there is a gun wound where the bullet enters and leaves, or where it doesn’t leave it is lodged in the body. It will be found. Let them bring that evidence. But I can tell you there is nobody who has been shot, and that’s the correct position.
We were in the area to drum up support for Socialist Party candidate Rodwell Kunda ahead of the local government by-election scheduled for April 20.
Several party officials and Muchinda residents, including my political adviser Preston Chinyama, have been injured and vehicles damaged by UPND cadres.
Our candidate Rodwell Kunda was constantly hit on the stomach with a stick and Mrs Jere was undressed and her clothes were torn.
All this lawlessness and thuggery took place in full view of police officers.
We held our meeting at Kamalamba in Ndabala area, which was allocated to the Socialist Party according to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) timetable.
President of Socialist Party [Zambia]
Your version of events sounds credible, unlike the lies UPND tried to tell us.
Hakainde promised and end to cadrerism. He lied. Again.
We are now seeing Hakainde’s true colours, and to be honest, they are rather ugly.
Now here is my other prediction. Over the next 3 months, UPND cadres will become a lot more unruly. This will be happening while our country gets milked by corrupt individuals. Cadre news will mask this milking, shifting focus to them while our mines get looted.
Praise singers, come back after 3 months and insult me if I am wrong. So far, all my predictions have come true, unfortunately. This is not the position I had hoped we would be by now, but it is what it is.