NOBODY HAS BEEN SHOT. THAT’S THE CORRECT POSITION- Fred M’membe

Fred M’membe

NOBODY HAS BEEN SHOT. THAT’S THE CORRECT POSITION

I want to make it clear: there are rumours that a UPND cadre has been shot. Where there is a gunshot, there is a gun wound where the bullet enters and leaves, or where it doesn’t leave it is lodged in the body. It will be found. Let them bring that evidence. But I can tell you there is nobody who has been shot, and that’s the correct position.

We were in the area to drum up support for Socialist Party candidate Rodwell Kunda ahead of the local government by-election scheduled for April 20.

Several party officials and Muchinda residents, including my political adviser Preston Chinyama, have been injured and vehicles damaged by UPND cadres.

Our candidate Rodwell Kunda was constantly hit on the stomach with a stick and Mrs Jere was undressed and her clothes were torn.

All this lawlessness and thuggery took place in full view of police officers.

We held our meeting at Kamalamba in Ndabala area, which was allocated to the Socialist Party according to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) timetable.

President of Socialist Party [Zambia]