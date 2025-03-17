Nobuntu Mkhize speaks out about dismissal from SABC following controversial flight incident



Nobuntu Mkhize, the former brand manager at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), has addressed her dismissal from the organization, following a viral incident aboard a FlySafair flight in December 2024.



In the incident, Mkhize was filmed making racist remarks and physically and verbally attacking the airline’s cabin crew.



“SABC Fired Me Without an Investigation,” Mkhize Claims



In an exclusive interview with Newzroom Afrika this week, Mkhize revealed that the SABC terminated her employment without conducting an investigation or even reaching out to her personally.





“They fired me without any investigation. They didn’t even give me a phone call. I’m appalled because the SABC’s code of conduct is approved by the board,” Mkhize stated. “The board reports to the Cabinet, and the Cabinet reports to the president. So, how could they do this? It’s unethical and doesn’t follow the Labour Relations Act. They issued a statement saying they were trying to reach me, but they’ve never even called.”





Mkhize also opened up about her controversial comments directed at the coloured community, as well as her intention to pursue legal action against the South African Police Service (SAPS) and FlySafair.



In response to Mkhize’s interview, Mmoni Ngubane, the SABC’s head of communications, clarified the process surrounding her dismissal. Speaking to The Citizen on Saturday, 15 March, Ngubane stated that the SABC had conducted a formal disciplinary hearing, which Mkhize attended with legal representation.





“The outcome of the hearing was communicated to Ms Mkhize,” Ngubane said. “As a matter of policy, the SABC does not disclose details of internal disciplinary proceedings.”





Mkhize has since apologized to the coloured community, acknowledging that her behavior during the incident was inconsistent with the values in which she was raised.