Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernards is deàd

Actress Chinedu Bernard has collapsed in a church and confirmed dead in a hospital.

The ‘Big Mama’s Stick’ actress was reportedly confirmed dead by doctors at the East Side hospital in Nigeria.

She was said to have collapsed while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church

It was learnt one of the Reverend Fathers rushed her to the hospital with some members of the church.

Reports identified the Reverend Father, who assisted in taking the late actress to the hospital as Rev Fr Uchendu Chukwuma.

But the ‘Last Manhood’ actress was declared dead by the doctors.

The cause of the late Bernard’s death remains unknown.

Fondly referred to as ‘Choco,’ the late Bernard featured in movies such as The Big Mama’s Stick, Money fever, The Mad, The Last Manhood, Mad Love etc.