Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe Converts To Islam

Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe has disclosed that she has converted to Islam while revealing her Islamic name at a Ramadan lecture/special prayers hosted by herself and her husband, Kazeem Adeoti, on Saturday.

In the video which emerged on Sunday, she said, “Insha Allah, My new name is Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti. Meenah with the H.”

Credit: Youtube | Abiola Orisile Events&Parties TV