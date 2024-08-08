Nominations close for the African Union leadership of the AU Commission



The Commission hereby confirms that the nomination process for the Senior Leadership of the Commission has officially closed, and no further submissions will be accepted.



The Commission also acknowledges receipt of the attached list or nominations received before the deadline. The submissions will be forwardec to the High-Level Panel of Eminent Africans to initiate the assessment process

for the positions of the six (6) Commissioners.



The Panel, assisted by an independent African firm, will first conduct an initial review of applications and CVs, and then shortlisted candidates will be invited for further assessment based on the skills and competency criteria established for the leadership posts.



This process will generate a ranked pool of pre-qualified candidates to nominated by the relevant AU regions from which Commissioners shall be elected and appointed.