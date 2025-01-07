NOMINATIONS FOR PETAUKE PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION UNDERWAY

Nominations in the Petauke parliamentary by-election have opened with 11 candidates expected to file in before 15:00hrs today.

The participating political parties are Leadership Movement LM, Socialist Party SP, Democratic Union, United Party for National Development UPND, Citizens First CF, New Congress Party NCP, Forum for Democracy and Development FDD and two Independent candidates.

However, security has been tightened by both uniformed and non uniformed officers to ensure no confusion is recorded during the nominations.

The Petauke seat fell vacant following the absence of Mr Emmanuel Jay Banda in the Flow of the House.

Prime Television