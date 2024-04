NOMINATIONS FOR THE FORTHCOMING LAW ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA ELECTIONS

Pursuant to Rule 13(1) of the Law Association of Zambia (Electoral) Rules 1996, as amended by the LAZ (Electoral) (Amendment) Rules of 2000, (hereinafter referred to as the Electoral Rules), I write to notify you that at the close of nominations on Friday, 5th April 2024, the candidates whose names appear hereunder, were validly nominated for the positions appearing before their respective names: