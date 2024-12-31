NON-CONVICTION ORDERS: A Tool to Unmasking Criminal Entrepreneurs





Professor Muna Ndulo., an international and comparative law expert, argues that non-conviction-based forfeiture is crucial in exposing criminal entrepreneurs.

Despite the Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold Sydney Mwansa’s appeal against such a forfeiture, Ndulo believes that non-conviction orders are often the only reliable method to identify those who profit from society’s vulnerability.





This legal tool aids in addressing society’s exploitation and contributes to a fairer justice system for all.