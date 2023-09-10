North Korea holds a parade to commemorate its 75th anniversary

North Korea celebrated its 75th anniversary with a big event where Russian diplomats and a delegation from China were present.

The event on Friday in the main square of Pyongyang had people dressed in similar clothes and looked like they were part of a military group.

The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, as well as a Russian singing and dancing group from the military, and officials from Beijing were all present.

The event comes after people heard that Mr. Kim might meet with Vladimir Putin this month.

The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, refused to give any information when asked about it by a journalist in Moscow on Saturday, as reported by the Interfax news agency.

Mr Putin sent a message to Mr Kim to celebrate the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s establishment. He said he believes both countries will keep improving their relationship in all areas.

He said this would make sure to keep the Korean peninsula and northeast Asia safe and stable.

MrPutin said that the Soviet Union was the first country to acknowledge and support the North Korean government. He said that the two countries have had a relationship based on friendship, being good neighbors, and respecting each other.

Earlier this week, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang announced that they were given permission to bring in 20 diplomatic and technical staff.

The Korean Central News Agency announced that Kim Il Sung Square was filled with happiness and everyone at the parade praised and thanked Kim Jong Un for being a great leader.

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a phone call to Kim Jong Un to congratulate him on the anniversary, according to Chinese state media.

A group of people from China, led by Liu Guozhong, who is a high-ranking government official, went to the parade and had a meeting with Mr.

The event had paramilitary forces instead of regular army soldiers. The country’s banned weapons, like ballistic missiles, were not shown at the event, as reported by state media.