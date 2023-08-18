NORTH WESTERN UPND YOUTH OFFICIAL SUSPENDED

By Respite Kaoma

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has suspended its North Western Provincial Youth Chairman, Bruce Kanema, for six months for alleged misconduct.

In a Letter of Suspension made available to Mafken FM radio, addressed to Mr. Kanema and signed by UPND North Western Provincial Chairman, Stafford Mulusa, stated that the Youth Chairman had been cited for collecting Two Thousand Seven Hundred Kwacha (K2, 700) from Solwezi Main Bus Station in the name of the party.

But reacting to this in an exclusive interview with Mafken FM radio, Mr. Kanema has denied the allegations of collecting money from Solwezi station as indicated in the letter.

Mr. Kanema further noted that Mr. Mulusa in his own capacity has no power to suspend him without being heard, adding that he can only be suspended from the party by the National Management Committee -NMC- at the recommendation of the provincial committee if found wanting as opposed to an individual.