NORTHERN PROVINCE ON RED ALERT TO PROTECT ITS ANTICIPATED MAIZE BUMPER HARVEST

By Tellah Hazinji

Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao says security in the province has heightened to safeguard maize as the country strives to ensure national food security.

Northern Province is projected to record a bumper harvest in the 2023/2024 season due to timely distribution of farming inputs as well as good rainfall patterns being experienced.

Mr. Mbao tells Phoenix News that apart from heightened security, the government has also set a general rule that compels farmers under the farmer input support program-fisp to prioritize sales to the Food Reserve Agency-FRA or risk being deregistered from the program.

The Northern Province Minister is confident that his province will deliver as expected; adding that most farmers planted on time and have not recorded any crop damages.

He adds that the province was not affected by the dry spells, pests and diseases as it experienced continuous favorable rainfall.

PHOENIX NEWS