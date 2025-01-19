NORTHERN PROVINCE REGISTERS 200 BIRTHS WEEKLY



NORTHERN Province Registrar under the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship (DNRPC) has called for continued publicity on birth registration and National Registration Card (NRC) issuance.





Speaking when a team from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security headquarters in Lusaka, led by acting Senior Registrar, Mr. Sianga Mwiya, paid a courtesy call on him on Saturday, Mr. Kennedy Makukula said continued publicity will help maintain the high numbers of people registering to obtain birth certificates.





The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) funded birth registration and NRCs publicity campaign through radio programmes and adverts, to help raise awareness around the services.



Stressing the importance of publicity, Mr. Makukula said from the time the adverts started running on community radio stations, the turnout of people registering the births of their children has increased.





He disclosed that the province registers over 200 births weekly.



“Last year from January to December, we registered 12, 491 births and 1,326 deaths,” he disclosed.



In Zambia, the legal provision for birth and death registration is contained in Chapter 51 of the Laws of Zambia.



Mr. Makukula also cited the strong collaboration with line ministries; health centres, education institutions and churches as having been helpful in growing the numbers.





“At the health centres, birth registration forms are given to mothers to fill in, taken to the district DNRPC offices and certificates are printed and taken back to the health centres to be issued to the mothers during post-natal or under-five clinic,” he explained.





For death registration, Mr. Makukula said this was done at the hospitals before the body departs for the burial site.





The UNDP-funded publicity campaign has since come to an end.



