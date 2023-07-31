THOUGHTFUL SUBMISSION: Norway-Based Zambian Explains The Herve Renard Kiss

Arising from an image of the French women’s national team coach Herve Renard planting a kiss on the forehead of one of his players, I have been tagged by many to mis-contextualize allegations of sexual abuse in Zambian football.

I will discuss these issues after the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

However, I could not resist Mr. Kabanda Mwansa’s response.

For the uninitiated, Mr. Mwansa is one of the co-founders of EduSport, one of the Zambian women’s soccer flagships of the late 1990, and is therefore an authority on this subject.

He responded to a comment that this act by Renard would have resulted in headlines of sex allegations in Zambia.

READ MR MWANSA’S VIEWS ON THE RENARD KISS

Of course if Renard was a coach for the Copper Queens, he wouldn’t necessarily do that. Renard is doing that on the background of his French cultural locus. The differences in cultural spaces and contexts contributes directly to the way we carry ourselves on daily basis. When a Masai walks with uncovered buttocks in Cairo Road, it will be a talk of the City and probably he will be reprimanded by both society and the authorities. But in his cultural space and context, a Masai would walk freely with buttocks uncovered, and no one will even notice it.

Like nakedness, morality is very culturally and contextually defined. It would be wrong for both Bruce Mwape and Renard to perform such a stunt on any of the Copper Queens because of the girls cultural and religious backgrounds. The opposite is also true, if Bruce Mwape coached the Les Bleues, he would definitely do that depending on how integrated and comfortable he becomes with the French culture. See less