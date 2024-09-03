NOT EVERYTHING IS ABOUT POLITICS – KAWANA



MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has advised politicians not to politicise everything, especially matters of public health.



In light of the now dying down hype of some mealie meal brands being contaminated with aflatoxins (poisonous substances), Mr Kawana inspected the mealie meal section in Shoprite at Lewanika Shopping Mall in Lusaka’s Woodlands yesterday.



He was impressed that all the mealie meal on sale in the outlet and elsewhere has been classified as safe by standards agencies.



To those who are politicising the issue of aflatoxins, Mr Kawana said not everything is about politics.



“We are a Government that is tasked to look after its people and public health is number one.



“We see the machinations of people who want to politicise this episode but we pay little attention to that. President Hakainde Hichilema’s number-one goal is to ensure that the people of Zambia are safe,” he said.



ZDM