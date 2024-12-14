“NOT TOO LATE FOR LUNGU TO BE A STATESMAN” – AG KABESHA



Attorney General MULILO KABESHA says it is not too late for former President EDGAR LUNGU to assume the role of a statesman by relinquishing active politics.





Mr. KABESHA says time has come for the former president to look beyond politics and take his role among distinguished statesmen in organizations such as the African Union.





He said in an interview with ZNBC News in Livingstone today, that it is clear that some people surrounding Mr. LUNGU do not mean well for him and are bent on misleading him.





Mr. KABESHA has observed that although the former President can indeed find himself on the 2026 ballot paper, it can only be as Councilor, Member of Parliament or any other positions but not for Presidency as guided by the law.



