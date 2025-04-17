Not too late to discard Zambia Spy law

…‘it only hurts President Hichilema than help him’



Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote:



17th April 2025.



I love Uncle Sam bigly, it’s the first country I visited abroad on a study tour back in the day in 1994 when I was maybe just about 22 as a young rookie journalist before veering into higher diplomacy.

I’m nostalgic of how excited I was when I first landed in the nation’s capital, Washington DC staying at the Carlyle Suites located on 1731 New Hampshire Avenue, my first home away from home.

I had just realised my ‘American Dream’ and opened a door to the world. I was walking on sunshine!



I have followed the US from then on like a rooster with an itch on the proverbial yellow brick road.

My journey of the USA has been from the glass ceiling breaking, and ground breaking election of the first black man as POTUS Barak Obama to the lows of the demise of George Floyd up to the historic re-election of POTUS no. 47 Donald Trump.

But that’s not what I am discussing today.

I just wanted to capture your attention and bring you back to the memo on the US Embassy Facebook page in Zambia that has gone viral and shared more than 250 times in 30 minutes of being uploaded.



In case you missed the memo, Uncle Sam is deeply concerned that Zambia has passed a law that will allow state security to ‘listen in’ to our conversations on phones, watsapp groups or some such scouring for ‘critical information’ that could threaten our countries security.

Uncle Sam warns Americans within and without Zambia to be alert and mindful to the fact of the ‘listening in’ it calls ‘intrusion’, to an extent I agree and shudder but then am just an average man living an average life.



My concern though is that if what I am discussing with my wife or son is deemed a security risk, we could be jailed and thrown in Cell Block 1 for 25 years.

Who makes the determination on gets spied on and what information is seditious, how does this work?



IS UNCLE SAM BEING DIPLOMATIC IN MEMO



America has in a subtle manner, using my diplomatic antennas as a former Ambassador because I think they are saying, ‘Zambia could be teetering on the brink of becoming an oppressive state implicitly.’



In the words of Henry Kissinger, the guru of diplomacy, ‘it is a bad idea to be a friend of the United States but even worse to be an enemy.’

Therefore I ask, what message is the State Department sending internationally about Zambia through this memo where the devil isn’t even hidden in the detail?

I’m a fairly intelligent man but even I can’t second guesse Uncle Sam.



All I can say is, someone must talk to the Boss at State House and whisper these words: “Boss it’s not too late to pull breaks on the spy law, just like it aint too late to stop plans to amend the constitution.”

Sometimes leadership means swallowing humble pie and opening another more productive chapter in your political play book.



You can’t win every war but the worst one you wanna start is with Uncle Sam, you are bound to lose and your children might be raised by their proverbial grandparents.

Don’t get me wrong over my ‘blind love’ for Uncle Sam, my first love abroad, they are not perfect but they are powerful.

Infact no one is perfect not even moi.

It’s just that once they start registering disdain towards you openly over an inflated price of corn, spy laws, assets etc., you have to take a step back.

Something could be rotten in the state of Denmark.



Intrinsically the same, lets communicate responsibly and not gas light during our online diatribes because we only have on Zambia.

…

Amb. Anthony Mukwita is a published author and International Relations Analyst.