Not using deodorant should be punishable by law — Freddie Leonard

Frederick Nnaemeka Leonard, ace Nigerian actor, has expressed concern over individuals that sweat profusely, yet do not use deodorant.

He posited that it was an offence that should be punishable by law.

On his instagram page @freddieleonard, he said not using deodorant/body spray should be an offence punishable by law.

“It not expensive. No matter how low you earn, you can afford it.”

He also mentioned that individuals, who belong to this category, should use the money they spend on cakes, gossip and data to visit gossip blogs on social media, to fresh up themselves and smell good.

Leonard has won many awards, including Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards in 2014 and in 2016 won the City People Movie Award for Best Supporting Actor of the Year (English) at the City People Entertainment Awards.

Credit: Instagram // freddieleonard