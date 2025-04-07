‘Not what I voted for’: Trump voter attending anti-Trump protest

A person who voted for Donald Trump was spotted at an anti-Trump protest on Saturday, according to a MSNBC reporter.

The reporter over the weekend said she rarely runs into actual MAGA voters at anti-Trump demonstrations like the one she was attending, but noted that this man was very concerned about Elon Musk and DOGE’s work.

The man reportedly said Trump was doing “all these wrong things.”

According to the reporter, the Trump voter said he was specifically concerned with the Trump administration’s potential to change Social Security.

“This is not what I voted for,” the man said, according to MSNBC’s reporting, which said he mainly voted for prices to come down.

“Times have changed,” the reporter said on Saturday. “It’s not just Democrats and liberals that are frustrated with the current administration.”