Nothing Tangible UPND Led Govt Has Done So Far, Only Giving Excuses- UPPZ President Charles Chanda

NOTHING TANGIBLE UPND LED GOVERNMENT HAS DONE SO FAR, ONLY GIVING EXCUSES-UPPZ PRESIDENT.

Lusaka, Friday, December 23, 2022.

Opposition United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia -UPPZ- President Charles Chanda says there is nothing tangible that the New Dawn Administration has done in the last 17 months it has been in power.

And Mr. Chanda has advised the ruling UPND against ‘suffocating’ citizens with the little if any that they have done.

In an audio statement to the media, Mr. Chanda observed that as opposed to giving incentives to citizens, the New Dawn Administration has opted to incentivize foreign investors.

The outspoken opposition leader who branded the New Dawn Administration as a broke Government, further argued that the newly reintroduced free education is a facade and that citizens are being taxed indirectly.

And Mr. Chanda says the new Dawn Administration must thank the citizens for not reacting over the anguish caused by failures to Govern the country as anticipated by many voters.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda is wondering why the Head of State is so antagonistic to Patriotic Front-PF- that built toll gates which now used to meet Government’s budgetary demands.

He says the former ruling party might have been wasteful as perceived but they worked for the Zambian people.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN