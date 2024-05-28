Nothing wrong with me holding shares… too many armchair critics in Zambia is the problem – General Maliti Solochi

Nothing wrong with me holding shares – Solochi … too many armchair critics in Zambia is the problem

By Mubanga Mubanga

Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi has insisted on holding shares in eight state registered companies, saying people should not just be armchair critics.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Revelation on Sunday, Lt Gen Solochi said people should not just be armchair critics because he was not the first commander to hold shares on behalf of ZNS in any firm as his predecessors did the same.

“…You ask the same (former presidential spokesperson and Lusaka lawyer) Dickson Jere why…