SUNDAY 21st August, 2022

NOTICE: Media Expert Edem Djokotoe’s Burial Set For Tomorrow

Departed veteran journalist Edem Djokotoe will be put to rest at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka tomorrow.

The church service for the late media trainer will be held at the Cathedral of the Holy starting at 9:30 hours.

According to a tentative program released by family spokesperson Kennedy Gondwe, the procession will start with the transportation of the remains of Mr. Djokotoe from Ideal Funeral at 08:30 hours with mourners at home in Foxdale Residential Estate – Roma expected to proceed to the church.

Mr. Djokotoe succumbed to a long battle against colorectal cancer on August 17, 2022 shortly before midnight at Fairview Hospital in Lusaka.

He was an accomplished media trainer, journalist and poet who groomed many scribes in Zambia and beyond during his engagement at Evelyn Hone College, ZAMCOM and The Post Newspaper LTD.

Mr. Djokotoe, 62, will not only be best remembered for his passion as a journalist but more so his dedication and drive to churn out well-rounded scribes.

His widow Mama Josephine, two sons Kweku and Kodjo, and daughter Shana survive him.

May the soul of our dear departed mentor, friend, lecturer and colleague rest in eternal peace.