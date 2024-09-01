NOTICE OF DEATH – Dr ALWYN MWINGA



It is with deep regret that the executive announces the passing of Dr. Alwyn Mwinga, who died on 29th August 2024.



She was born on 2nd March 1954, Dr Alwyn Mwinga obtained her MBChB in 1982 from University of Zambia and joined the University Teaching Hospital as a Senior Registered Medical Officer in 1983. She worked as a Registrar from 1985 at UTH before moving to Primary Care Medical Services Lusaka in 1986 to work as a General Medical Officer.



She then went to further her education at the University of London where she attained an MSc in Clinical Tropical Medicine. She then worked as a research affiliate and resident with ZAMBART from 1990 to 2001. She then joined CDC in various roles between 2001 and 2013. In 2013 she joined Zambart as Executive Director until her retirement in July 2024. She was inducted as a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians in 2018.



Burial is on Monday 02 September 2024.



In honoring our departed colleague, the ZMA will conduct a professional service on 2nd September 2024. The service will be held in the Public Health Lecture theatre at UNZA Ridgeway campus. The service will start at 08:30, hence all Medical personnel are to be sitted in the hall by 8am.



May the soul of our departed colleague rest in peace.



attached in the picture of the late Dr. Mwinga



Yours in Service,



Dr. Kaoma Oliver.



SECRETARY GENERAL.