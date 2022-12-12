NOVEMBER RECORDS SLIGHT INCREASE IN COST OF LIVING

By Patricia Male

The cost of living for a family of 5 in Lusaka as measured by the Jesuit Center for Theological Reflection –JCTR- basic needs and nutrition basket for the month of November 2022 increased by K29.42 from K8, 537.78 recorded in October, 2022 to K8, 567.20.

The upward movement in the basket has been attributed to increased prices in items such as Kapenta, tomatoes and vegetables although a notable increase was noted in food items such as 2 bags of 25kg roller meal and cooking oil.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, JCTR Social and Economic Development Programmes Manager Muchimba Siamachoka says the Center notes that overall, the month of October did not register a significant change in the cost of living as most items in the food and non-food sections of the basket have not changed significantly as a result of stability in the inflation rate.

Ms. Siamachoka states that while the cost of living has shown a level of stability in recent months, it still remains high.

