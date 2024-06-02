NOW JAY JAY’S FAMILY WANTS POLICE TO ARREST EMMANUEL MWAMBA

Petauke MP’s family has demanded the immediate arrest of PF’s Father of Propaganda Emmanuel Mwamba for lying that Jay Jay Banda told him he was abducted by UPND officials.

Speaking in Lusaka yesterday, Josephine Banda Mulenga said her family is disturbed by Mr Mwamba’s relentless lies that Jay Jay Banda said he was abducted when he didn’t say anything.

“During interrogation, Jay Jay Banda never said anything to do with abduction. He never told police anything.

Even our lawyer Sakwiba Sikota never said our brother was abducted by those state house officials Mwamba mentioned. We wonder what is causing Mr Mwamba to cook all those lies.

We are calling on the police to arrest him. His fake utterances are putting our brother in more problems”, she complained.



Yesterday, Mr Mwamba through his propaganda page Patriotic Front – PF claimed that Jay Jay Banda told him he was abducted by Clayson Hamasaka, Levy Ngoma and Treva Mwiinde. Mr Hamasaka has since vowed to report Mwamba to police for defamation.