NOW POLICE PICKS HEADTEACHER AT TROUBLED KASAMA PRIMARY SCHOOL

Information reaching Diamond Media suggests that the troubled Kasama Primary School is in a new twist.

An insider alleges that following the arrest of eight teachers that disrupted lessons on Monday by locking classrooms and the headteacher’s office over disputed transfers, the police have now moved in on the headteacher, Emelda Mwaba.

The source alleges that on Monday, an unhappy Ms. Mwaba implicated the protesting teachers over a missing laptop which was later discovered in her motor vehicle.

It is alleged the discovery will likely lead to a charge of giving false information to a public officer.

The Police are yet to confirm the arrest, but Diamond Media Reporter Diamond Chitalu who has been to Kasama Police Station found some teachers who are attempting to secure the headteacher’s release.

More details coming.

Diamond TV