NOW, STAKEHOLDERS WANT VEDANTA TO FIRE KCM BOSS MALCOLM MEWETT

ACTION Institute For Policy Analysis Center (AIPAC) has now asked Mines and Minerals Development Minister, Paul Kabuswe to engage Vedanta Resources to recall its Chief Operations Officer Malcolm Mewett.

AIPAC director, Solomon Ngoma notes that relieving Mewett of his position will not only be in the best interest of workers but even the viability of the mining firm.

“Termination of jobs for some employees at KCM without being given terminal benefits and proper reasons are among many reasons why Mewett should not continue in his position,” he emphasized.

He said Zambians expected Vedanta Resources to come and create employment and offer business opportunities as opposed to what is currently prevailing under Mewett’s leadership.

“KCM is a critical asset that needs effective and efficient management with sound professional leadership and not a bully leadership,” he added.

Ngoma further said Kabuswe should as a matter of urgency engage KCM management to iron out these serious operational anomalies to promote equity and a good working culture while prioritizing Zambians in key strategic positions.

“Zambians need to benefit from their mining asset KCM, we need a good strategic partnership with investors and not this working attitude towards Zambians which has taken root,” he stated.

He said under Mr Mewett, a lot of things have not been actualized such as payment of KCM creditors, suppliers and contractors on time according to the deadline with only about 10 out of a possible 650 companies paid.