Chofya Munyenyembe

Now that we’ve had Tutwa Ngulube put to rest, Zambians need closure on the cause of his death.

An autopsy or postmortem is almost standard procedure for people who die suddenly and in unclear circumstances. Any family or friend to a deceased person has every right to know what killed their loved ones.

Tutwa Ngulube’s family representative in Church yesterday said, the former MP died of Pulmonary Embolism. Yes I heard that for the first time too, but it’s real.

The PF have the moral obligation now to make sure the public is fully aware of what caused Mr. Ngulube’s death. The moment they made speculations and innuendos that he was poisoned is the day they lost their right to privacy in this case, coz some people today still think he was killed. That notion needs to be cleared.