NOW WE WANT THE MONEY THEY STOLE BACK – HH

President Hakainde Hichilema says he now wants the money the PF alleged stole.

“We shall see who is man enough,” President Hichilema said on Tuesday at a commissioning of Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway.

President Hichilema said the money belongs to the people and it must be brought back so he can build more roads.

He said the Youth want the money back and said he will personally ensure the money is brought back by those who stole it.

President Hichilema said the law has now been amended to facilitate for a five months trial in the Financial and Economic Crime Court.

He said soon he will table a motion before cabinet and possible later Parliament and asked for support.

Insiders and even PF that seem to get inside information say the Hichilema administration has been trying to look for where to pin former president Edgar Lungu to block his candidature in the 2026 elections.

Lifting immunity for a former president requires a sitting president taking the matter to parliament. The matter should also be backed the majority of the members. Currently UPND does not have the numbers to be able to lift Lungu’s immunity.

Recently President Hichilema said those who thought will escape the law by prolonged court trials are long as their cases will be concluded within five months far before the 2026 elections.