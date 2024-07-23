NPA RECOVERS $35 MILLION WORTH OF ASSETS IN RECENT PAST



The National Prosecution Authority-NPA- says it has in the recent past recovered $35 million worth of assets, the first in the history of Zambia.



NPA Chief State Advocate, Nkumbiza Mumba however acknowledges that the work that lies ahead in prosecuting cases of illicit finance and asset recovery remains rough.



Speaking at the official opening of phase two of the Financial Investigations and Asset Recovery training in Lusaka today, Ms. Mumba said with the support of the Basel Institute on governance, the Authority has made strides in recovering stolen assets both locally and internationally.



Meanwhile, Drug Enforcement Commission Director General Nason Banda has disclosed that the Commission will now record the first conviction following the partnership with the Basel Institute.



Mr. Banda says the scam in Zambia’s financial system is threatening and frightening and is making the mobilizing of domestic resources for sustainable development difficult.



PN