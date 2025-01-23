NSAMA GENERAL HOSPITAL IN NORTHERN PROVINCE NEARS COMPLETION



January 23, 2025



Nsama General Hospital is 95 percent complete and expected to be finished within a month, providing a major boost to healthcare in the region.



Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Bernard Mpundu has emphasized the importance of timely completion, noting that the hospital will significantly improve healthcare access for residents of Nsama, Nsumbu, and surrounding areas.





Mr. Mpundu said the hospital is a blessing for the people of Nsama and Nsumbu adding that it is the first of its kind in the area and pointed out the broader national effort to enhance healthcare infrastructure across Zambia.





Meanwhile Acting Provincial Health Director, Dr. Mayeya Mayeya, stated that the facility will address immediate health needs and set the stage for further healthcare initiatives.



And Nsama District Health Director, Dr. Vanaciol Banda, added that the hospital would reduce financial strain by eliminating the need to refer patients to other districts.





He said this development is expected to greatly improve healthcare services in the region.



This is contained in a statement issued by Northern Province Principal Public Relations Officer Sandra Mulenga and made available to Isunga News yesterday.



