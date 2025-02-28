NSCZ APPROVES DATE FOR FAZ POLLS



THE National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) has stepped in to resolve the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) election impasse by extending the election date to March 29, 2025.





Minister of Youth, Sports, and Arts Elvis Nkandu told Parliament today that the decision, backed by legal guidance from the Attorney General, is aimed at ensuring proper preparations for a smooth electoral process.



“The National Sports Council of Zambia will allow FAZ to hold the elections on 29th March 2025 in order to provide sufficient time to adequately prepare for the election. However, beyond 28th February 2025, after the expiration of the tenure of the current executive committee, the National Sports Council of Zambia and FAZ Secretariat will work together to prepare for the elections,” Nkandu said.





The Sports Minister clarified that government is not interfering in FAZ matters but is instead supporting NSCZ’s mandate to regulate sports in Zambia. He emphasised that the council’s actions are in line with the Sports Council Act, which holds authority over all sports associations, including FAZ.





Nkandu also revealed that NSCZ had written to FIFA and CAF, both of whom are closely monitoring the situation and have been engaged in discussions regarding the FAZ elections.





He confirmed that FIFA responded to NSCZ’s correspondence on February 23, 2025, stating that they were studying the situation and engaging FAZ.