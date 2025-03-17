NSCZ CEO REVEALS ONGOING ENGAGEMENT WITH FIFA OVER FAZ ISSUES



The National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) Chief Executive Officer, Sombwa Musunsa, has revealed that the Sports Council is in ongoing discussions with FIFA to find amicable solutions to the issues surrounding the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).





Speaking at the Lusaka Province FAZ Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Government Complex, Musunsa emphasized that the NSCZ is not in conflict with any federation but is committed to upholding the council’s regulations.





Musunsa has urged the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to adhere to its constitution, respect the council act and comply with international statutes, further reassuring that the NSCZ is dedicated to working with the FAZ secretariat to prepare for the upcoming National AGM on March 29





However, this stance contrasts with FIFA’s guidance, which supports the current FAZ executive, led by FAZ President Andrew Kamanga, in conducting the AGM, which the NSCZ does not recognize





Addressing officials at the event, FAZ President Andrew Kamanga reaffirmed the association’s commitment to transparency and good governance in alignment with FIFA regulations.





Meanwhile, Lusaka Province FAZ Chairperson Jordan Maliti called for unity and strict adherence to rules to ensure the continued growth and development of football in the province.