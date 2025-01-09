NUMAW APPLAUDS KCM FOR SECURING OVET 12,500 JOBS BY ITS INCREASED PRODUCTION



By Respite Kaoma



The National Union for Miners and Allied Workers President, Saul Simujika, has hailed Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) over its recent announcement that it has increased production to 8,000 metric tons, thereby safeguarding 12,500 jobs.





Speaking in an interview with Mafken news in kitwe, Mr. Simujika says the increased production is crucial in achieving the government’s target of producing three million metric tons of copper by 2031.





He appreciated the government’s commitment to creating jobs and stimulating economic growth despite the economic hardships the country is facing.





The mining sector is a vital component of Zambia’s economy, contributing significantly to its gross domestic product, tax revenues, and export earnings.