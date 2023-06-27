NUMAW OPTIMISTIC DEBT RESTRUCTURING WILL ALLOW GOVT TO FINALLY RESOLVE OUTSTANDING CHALLENGES AT MOPANI AND KCM

By Michael Kaluba

The National Union of Miners and Allied Workers -NUMAW- is hopeful that the debt restructuring that Zambia has reached with its creditors will allow government to finally resolve the outstanding difficulties at Mopani and Konkola copper mines.

The union believes that debt restructuring will assist to restore the country’s entire mining sector as the largest contributor to the economy, while also allowing government to increase social spending.

NUMAW President Saul Simujika tells Phoenix News that after the debt restructuring secures Zambia’s economic stability, the mining sector would witness more jobs with better working conditions, as well as increased investment and exploration.

Mr. Simujika adds that the debt restructuring agreement has shown President Hakainde Hichilema to be a pioneer among his peers in governance and visionary leadership.

PHOENIX NEWS