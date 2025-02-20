NUMAW SAYS REMOVAL OF 15% EXPORT DUTY ON EMERALDS UNLIKELY TO IMPACT STATUS OF KAGEM MINERS ON FORCED LEAVE





NATIONAL Union of Miners and Allied Workers President Saul Simujika says the removal of the 15% export duty on precious stones and metals may not have an impact on the status of miners sent on forced leave at Kagem mine in Lufwanyama, earlier this year.





Mr. Simujika says this is because the workers were sent on forced leave due to a polarised emerald market prior to the introduction of the export tax, while they continue to draw their salaries but without allowances.



He has however commended government for removing the 15& export tax on gemstones, saying this shows the listening nature of the leadership.





The NUMAW President says the 15% export duty had the potential to reduce the profitability of the mines with a similar move in 2019, opposed by mineworker unions who lobbied for its reversal.





Meanwhile, Mr. Simujika says the unions and Kagem management are ready to review the position of the workers on forced leave next month as agreed and are hopeful that this meeting will result in the full resumption of operations and reinstate the workers.



PN