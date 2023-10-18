Numerous people hurt as riot police used tear gas during election protests in Mozambique

In the capital city of Mozambique, Maputo, the police used tear gas against protesters from the opposition. The protesters claim that the local elections held last week were manipulated to benefit the ruling Frelimo party.

Many people got hurt a little when they ran away from the police.

“They didn’t have to do this, you know, because this is a democracy, right. We are walking calmly and we don’t want any issues with anyone,” explained one person protesting.

Experts are wondering if the government-owned electricity company in Mozambique intentionally stopped the power supply to disrupt the election.

In Maputo City, power outages don’t happen very often. It’s amusing how, right on election day, during the vote counting, the busiest parts of town lost power for several hours. In the past elections, this has also occurred, according to researcher Zenaida Machado from Human Rights Watch.

The main opposition party, Renamo, did not win any cities even though they previously governed seven of them.

According to news sources, two Mozambican courts cancelled the election results in Chokwe district in southern Gaza province and Cuamba district in the northern Niassa province. The reason for cancellation was irregularities found during the election process.