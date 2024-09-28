NUPPEZ TEACHERS GET 50 PERCENT BUS FARE ON INTERPROVINCIAL TRIPS



FOR the first time in a long while TEACHERs under the National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) where searching for those back bencher and noisy pupils who give them headaches in class so that they can boost the morale today.



This was after NUPPEZ announced this morning that educators have been awarded a 50 percent slash in bus fares in a one way route to all interprovincial journeys courtesy of a partnership with Likili Motorways.



NUPPEZ President Victor Muyumba acknowledged the transportation challenges faced by many educators, including stranded members due to insufficient funds for travel.



“To address this, NUPPEZ partnered with Likili Motorways to offer members a 50 percent discount on one-way interprovincial fares starting October 1, 2024,” Muyumba said.



“This initiative will support those traveling for school purposes, family visits, or emergencies.”



Muyumba said the union wanted to step up from the normal routine of providing just tshirts to appreciate educators on Teachers Day but do do something tangible meet their needs.



He added that they have already y made payments to Likili Motors and all their members need to do is just produce identification and communicate with NUPPEZ in case of emergency travels or holiday travels.



Likili Motorways Limited’s General Manager, retired Major Emmanuel Katongo, expressed his company’s enthusiasm for the partnership.



“Education is the bedrock upon which a nation builds its future, and teachers are the architects of that future,” Katongo said.



“We recognize the crucial role that teachers play and are committed to being part of the solution by ensuring they have access to reliable and affordable transportation.”



Katongo added that the partnership is expected to benefit educators in Luapula, Lusaka, Western, Southern, Eastern provinces, and beyond, allowing them to travel without financial constraints.



Giving a vote of thanks, NUPPEZ Lusaka Province coordinator Ponde Chisanga expressed gratitude for the initiative.



NUPPEZ and Likili Motorways believe this initiative will empower educators and contribute to the success of the education sector in Zambia.



Kalemba